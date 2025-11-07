Left Menu

Historic Turnout in Bihar Elections Sparks Hope for New Era

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the record voter turnout in Bihar's elections as a signal for transformative change. He asserted that a strong mandate for the NDA is indicative of growing public support for an inclusive government. The elections aim to address Bihar's long-standing aspirations.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the record voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, interpreting it as a call for a 'new Bihar' inclusive of all societal segments. Pradhan suggested that the impressive participation signified a potential landslide victory for the incumbent NDA government.

Pradhan contended that the high turnout sends a message of inclusivity and evolution, denoting a recurring pattern where high voter turnout favors incumbents, as seen in past Bihar and other state elections. He criticized the INDIA bloc for allegedly undermining women's empowerment, accusing them of impeding the Women's Protection Bill and hindering financial assistance efforts.

The recent election phase concluded with an unprecedented voter turnout of 64.66%, setting a new benchmark for the state. Voters cast their ballots in 121 seats, impacting the destinies of prominent leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary. The second polling phase is scheduled for November 11, with results expected on November 14.

