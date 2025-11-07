Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

Russia has called on the United States to provide clarification regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statements about potentially resuming nuclear testing. This move, according to Russia, risks sparking significant reactions from other nations.

The call follows Trump's directive to the U.S. military to initiate preparations for the testing of nuclear weapons, a process that had been paused for 33 years. However, it remains unclear whether this refers to nuclear-explosive testing or other forms of testing.

In response to the ambiguity of U.S. intentions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his officials to develop plans for a possible Russian nuclear test. Notably, Russia has refrained from such tests since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

