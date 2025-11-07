Left Menu

Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

Russia urges the United States to clarify President Trump's comments about resuming nuclear testing. The lack of detail prompted President Putin to prepare potential response plans. Russia, alongside the U.S., holds one of the world's largest nuclear arsenals, making this issue of paramount importance globally.

Russia has called on the United States to provide clarification regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's recent statements about potentially resuming nuclear testing. This move, according to Russia, risks sparking significant reactions from other nations.

The call follows Trump's directive to the U.S. military to initiate preparations for the testing of nuclear weapons, a process that had been paused for 33 years. However, it remains unclear whether this refers to nuclear-explosive testing or other forms of testing.

In response to the ambiguity of U.S. intentions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his officials to develop plans for a possible Russian nuclear test. Notably, Russia has refrained from such tests since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

