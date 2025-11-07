Clash Over Vande Mataram: Political Dispute Erupts in Mumbai

A political confrontation unfolded in Mumbai as BJP's city chief, Ameet Satam, spearheaded a protest at the residence of SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The issue at hand: the recitation of 'Vande Mataram', which Azmi refused to participate in on religious grounds.

Satam and several BJP dignitaries, including Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, organized the demonstration to commemorate 150 years of the national song, asserting it as a patriotic act. Satam remarked that anyone wishing to live in India should recite 'Vande Mataram', targeting his comments at Azmi.

In retaliation, Azmi cited a court ruling stating coercion to sing the song is unlawful, vowing legal action against those pressuring him. Accusing the BJP of attempting to divide the nation along religious lines, Azmi stressed that Muslims, adhering to 'sharia' law, cannot equate anything with Allah.

(With inputs from agencies.)