Secret Alliance in Kerala's Local Polls: A Threat to Secularism?

CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, has sounded the alarm over a clandestine alliance between the UDF and Jamaat-e-Islami for Kerala's local body elections, warning it could compromise the state's secular identity.

During a press meeting, Govindan criticized the Congress for denying an overt alliance with Jamaat while hinting at covert cooperation. He alleged Jamaat's control over UDF partners and revealed the Muslim League's candidate meetings in Malappuram.

Furthermore, Govindan claimed that the Election Commission is caving to RSS-BJP interests, citing alleged irregularities in the voters list, which the LDF plans to contest in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has uncovered related malpractice in other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)