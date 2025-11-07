Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Tensions in Mumbai
BJP workers protested outside SP leader Abu Asim Azmi's Mumbai residence after he refused to attend a 'Vande Mataram' recital. Azmi criticized the BJP for promoting divisive politics. The event was part of a year-long celebration of the song's 150th anniversary, first composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875.
A political clash erupted in Mumbai on Friday, as BJP workers protested outside the residence of Abu Asim Azmi, the Maharashtra unit president of the Samajwadi Party. The protest followed Azmi's refusal to accept an invitation from city BJP chief Ameet Satam for a mass 'Vande Mataram' recital.
Prominent BJP figures, including state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, joined party workers in the recital outside Azmi's Colaba home. The recital marked the start of a nationwide celebration of the song's 150 years.
In response, Azmi accused the BJP of promoting hate and religious division, stating that Muslims who follow shariah cannot equate others with Allah. The event has added fuel to ongoing political tensions over religious and national identity in the region.
