Left Menu

Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Tensions in Mumbai

BJP workers protested outside SP leader Abu Asim Azmi's Mumbai residence after he refused to attend a 'Vande Mataram' recital. Azmi criticized the BJP for promoting divisive politics. The event was part of a year-long celebration of the song's 150th anniversary, first composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:18 IST
Clash Over 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Tensions in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political clash erupted in Mumbai on Friday, as BJP workers protested outside the residence of Abu Asim Azmi, the Maharashtra unit president of the Samajwadi Party. The protest followed Azmi's refusal to accept an invitation from city BJP chief Ameet Satam for a mass 'Vande Mataram' recital.

Prominent BJP figures, including state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, joined party workers in the recital outside Azmi's Colaba home. The recital marked the start of a nationwide celebration of the song's 150 years.

In response, Azmi accused the BJP of promoting hate and religious division, stating that Muslims who follow shariah cannot equate others with Allah. The event has added fuel to ongoing political tensions over religious and national identity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraqi Elections: A Test of Democracy and Power Dynamics

Iraqi Elections: A Test of Democracy and Power Dynamics

 Global
2
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

 India
3
HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion

HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion

 India
4
Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name

Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025