Is Lavrov Losing His Grip in the Kremlin?

Amid swirling rumors, the Kremlin dismisses claims that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favor with President Putin following the cancellation of a summit with Donald Trump. Lavrov's absence from key meetings has fueled gossip about his standing, but official statements assert his continuing role.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:42 IST
Lavrov

Speculation is rife that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may be losing his influence within the Kremlin after a proposed summit between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was shelved last month.

Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat, was notably missing from a significant Kremlin gathering this week and will not represent Russia at the upcoming G20 summit, where he has previously attended. The Foreign Ministry's silence on Lavrov's schedule further fuels speculation about his current standing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, categorically denied the claims, affirming Lavrov's ongoing role as foreign minister. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lavrov's hardline stance on Ukraine may have contributed to the collapse of the proposed summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

