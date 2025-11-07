Is Lavrov Losing His Grip in the Kremlin?
Amid swirling rumors, the Kremlin dismisses claims that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has fallen out of favor with President Putin following the cancellation of a summit with Donald Trump. Lavrov's absence from key meetings has fueled gossip about his standing, but official statements assert his continuing role.
Speculation is rife that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may be losing his influence within the Kremlin after a proposed summit between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was shelved last month.
Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat, was notably missing from a significant Kremlin gathering this week and will not represent Russia at the upcoming G20 summit, where he has previously attended. The Foreign Ministry's silence on Lavrov's schedule further fuels speculation about his current standing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, categorically denied the claims, affirming Lavrov's ongoing role as foreign minister. Meanwhile, reports suggest Lavrov's hardline stance on Ukraine may have contributed to the collapse of the proposed summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- Putin
- Kremlin
- Trump
- summit
- Russia
- Ukraine
- foreign minister
- negotiations
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Kharkiv: Russia's Military Movements Unveiled
Ukraine Ups Assaults in East to Relieve Pressure on Pokrovsk
ASEAN Urged to Shift South China Sea Dynamics at Da Nang Summit
EU's Post-War Strategy: Military Trainers in Ukraine for Future Security
Power Restored to Dnipropetrovsk Amid Russian Drone Strikes