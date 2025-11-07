AAP Questions Simultaneous Goa Elections and SIR Exercise
A delegation of AAP leaders, led by Atishi, met with Election Commission officials questioning the urgency of simultaneously conducting the SIR exercise and Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa. Atishi emphasized the challenge of monitoring both significant events happening concurrently and suggested alternate scheduling.
A delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, met with officials from the Election Commission to question the urgency behind conducting the SIR exercise alongside the Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa.
Atishi, who is in charge of AAP's operations in Goa, expressed concerns that the party would struggle to prepare for the Zilla Panchayat elections scheduled for December 13 while also monitoring the SIR exercise. The party's National Secretary, Pankaj Gupta, was also present at the meeting.
Highlighting the issue, Atishi emphasized that the timing of both events is problematic, with the Model Code of Conduct set to take effect shortly. She suggested that the SIR exercise could start immediately after the polls, questioning the necessity of the current schedule given that Goa Assembly elections are not due until February 2027.
