Left Menu

Seamless First Phase: No Repolls in Bihar Elections

The Election Commission confirmed that no repolling is necessary for the over 45,000 polling stations used in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections held on November 6. Following thorough scrutiny, no discrepancies were found, resulting in a voter turnout of nearly 65%. The second phase is set for November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:11 IST
Seamless First Phase: No Repolls in Bihar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission announced on Friday that no repolling is necessary for the over 45,000 polling stations in the 121 seats involved in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election, held on November 6.

Thorough document scrutiny was conducted across all 121 assembly constituencies in the presence of respective returning officers and general observers, along with participation from around 455 candidates or their agents.

With no discrepancies or malpractices identified, the commission declared that the elections were conducted smoothly, achieving a record voter turnout of nearly 65%. The next phase of voting is scheduled for November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

 India
2
Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

 India
3
Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

 Global
4
Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending Election Petition

Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending El...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025