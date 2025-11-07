Seamless First Phase: No Repolls in Bihar Elections
The Election Commission confirmed that no repolling is necessary for the over 45,000 polling stations used in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections held on November 6. Following thorough scrutiny, no discrepancies were found, resulting in a voter turnout of nearly 65%. The second phase is set for November 11.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission announced on Friday that no repolling is necessary for the over 45,000 polling stations in the 121 seats involved in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election, held on November 6.
Thorough document scrutiny was conducted across all 121 assembly constituencies in the presence of respective returning officers and general observers, along with participation from around 455 candidates or their agents.
With no discrepancies or malpractices identified, the commission declared that the elections were conducted smoothly, achieving a record voter turnout of nearly 65%. The next phase of voting is scheduled for November 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
