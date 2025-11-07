BJP Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims as 'Fakery'
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, labeling them as 'fakery' and 'pre-poll excuses' for the Congress's likely defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. Gandhi accused the BJP of 'wholesale theft' of elections, but the BJP dismissed these claims as unsubstantiated and hypocritical.
The BJP on Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft as mere 'fakery' and a pre-emptive excuse for the expected defeat of the Congress party in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Gandhi recently lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of 'wholesale theft' of elections and claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power through illegitimate means by 'stealing' votes.
Reacting to these accusations, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ridiculed Gandhi's claims, referring to them as self-destructive and labeling his allegations as 'hypocrisy files' or 'fakery files,' aimed merely at diverting attention from Congress's electoral challenges.
