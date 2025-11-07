Rahul Gandhi Aims to Revitalize Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh this Saturday to meet with the party's district presidents at Pachmarhi hill station. This visit is part of the Congress' Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan, a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing the party's grassroots framework ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in the state.

According to MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal from Bihar at 3:30 PM and immediately fly to Pachmarhi where a training session for district presidents is currently in progress. After this pivotal interaction, Gandhi will head back to Bihar.

Launched in June this year in Bhopal, the initiative saw the appointment of 71 district presidents by August. The Congress party, which has largely been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for a brief 15-month period under Kamal Nath, is keen to rebuild its influence following its loss of all 29 seats in the state during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)