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BJP Unveils First List of Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections

The BJP has announced its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The notable candidate is Suvendu Adhikari, positioned against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The elections for 294 seats will occur in two phases in April, with results expected in early May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:13 IST
BJP Unveils First List of Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed its initial roster of 144 candidates on Monday for the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. This list features Suvendu Adhikari, who has been assigned to challenge the seat at Bhabanipur in Kolkata, currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an intriguing highlight, Adhikari is also contesting to retain his Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, previously secured with a narrow victory over Mamata Banerjee by 1,956 votes in 2021. While Banerjee later reclaimed a legislative seat by winning Bhabanipur in a crucial by-election, Adhikari's re-nomination emphasizes his political importance in this high-stakes electoral contest.

Among other significant nominations, Dilip Ghosh is set to contest from Kharagpur Sadar, Biman Mahto from Salboni, and Swapan Dasgupta from Rasbehari. The election for 294 assembly seats is divided into two voting phases on April 23 and April 29, with the vote count scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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