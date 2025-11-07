UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

The United Nations Security Council has removed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from its ISIL and Al-Qaida sanctions list, following a US-backed resolution marking a significant shift in the international stance on Syria. This move is widely viewed as an acknowledgment of a "new era" in the country.

The resolution, supported by 14 of the 15 Council members with China abstaining, sees the delisting of al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab. This action was praised by diplomats as a strategic step towards Syria's political and economic recovery under new leadership.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz emphasized that the delisting reflects Syria's progress in counterterrorism efforts and opens opportunities for economic growth and regional stability. France's ambassador welcomed the resolution, underscoring the international community's responsibility to support Syria's recovery and ongoing fight against terrorism.

