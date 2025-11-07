Left Menu

UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

The UN Security Council passed a US-supported resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from the ISIL and Al-Qaida sanctions list. This marks a new era for Syria as al-Sharaa, who toppled the Assad regime, leads the country towards recovery and counterterrorism efforts, signaling international recognition of his government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:00 IST
UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has removed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from its ISIL and Al-Qaida sanctions list, following a US-backed resolution marking a significant shift in the international stance on Syria. This move is widely viewed as an acknowledgment of a "new era" in the country.

The resolution, supported by 14 of the 15 Council members with China abstaining, sees the delisting of al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab. This action was praised by diplomats as a strategic step towards Syria's political and economic recovery under new leadership.

US Ambassador Mike Waltz emphasized that the delisting reflects Syria's progress in counterterrorism efforts and opens opportunities for economic growth and regional stability. France's ambassador welcomed the resolution, underscoring the international community's responsibility to support Syria's recovery and ongoing fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025