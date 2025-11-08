Left Menu

U.S. Government Skips G20 Summit Amid Diplomatic Tensions

President Donald Trump announced that no U.S. government officials would attend the G20 summit in South Africa due to ongoing tensions with South African policies on land and Israel. The summit, scheduled for November 22-23, will proceed without U.S. representation this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:43 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has confirmed that no U.S. government representatives will be present at the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.

The decision marks an intentional absence due to disputes stemming from South Africa's policies on land redistribution and its stance on Israel.

The summit, set for November 22-23, will witness key international discussions without U.S. participation.

