U.S. Government Skips G20 Summit Amid Diplomatic Tensions
President Donald Trump announced that no U.S. government officials would attend the G20 summit in South Africa due to ongoing tensions with South African policies on land and Israel. The summit, scheduled for November 22-23, will proceed without U.S. representation this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:43 IST
President Donald Trump has confirmed that no U.S. government representatives will be present at the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.
The decision marks an intentional absence due to disputes stemming from South Africa's policies on land redistribution and its stance on Israel.
The summit, set for November 22-23, will witness key international discussions without U.S. participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Ambassador in Mexico
Unprecedented Surge: Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank Reach Record High
Ceasefire Brings Closure: Fallen Israeli-American Soldier's Story
Controversy Unfurls: U.S. Concerns Over Israel's Gaza Campaign
Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Plot Against Israeli Ambassador in Mexico