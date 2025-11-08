Left Menu

Trump's G20 Controversy: The South African Summit Snub

President Trump announced no US officials will attend the G20 summit in South Africa, alleging discrimination against white farmers. Trump criticized the South African government for persecution of Afrikaners. Despite South Africa's denial of these claims, the US administration remains critical, expressing displeasure towards South Africa's inclusion in the G20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 04:24 IST
Trump's G20 Controversy: The South African Summit Snub
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that no U.S. officials will participate in the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, citing concerns about the treatment of white farmers in the country. This marks a significant political move as the Trump administration continues to criticize the South African government's handling of Afrikaners.

Initially, Vice President JD Vance was set to represent the U.S. at the summit, after Trump announced his own absence from the annual event bringing together global economic leaders. However, an anonymous source now reports that Vance also will not attend.

The Trump administration stands firm in its accusations against South Africa, despite denials from President Cyril Ramaphosa. The contentious stance includes threats to expel South Africa from the G20 due to alleged racial discrimination, a narrative South Africa strongly refutes. Trump's stance has also influenced broader diplomatic actions, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's boycott of a related G20 meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

 Global
2
U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threats

U.S. Boycotts G20 in South Africa Over Rights Abuses, Citing Afrikaner Threa...

 Global
3
Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

Tensions Surge: North Korea's Military Threat and U.S. Diplomatic Maneuvers

 Global
4
Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

Nigeria's New Army Chief Vows to Intensify Anti-Terror Operations

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025