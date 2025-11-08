Trump's G20 Controversy: The South African Summit Snub

President Donald Trump declared on Friday that no U.S. officials will participate in the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, citing concerns about the treatment of white farmers in the country. This marks a significant political move as the Trump administration continues to criticize the South African government's handling of Afrikaners.

Initially, Vice President JD Vance was set to represent the U.S. at the summit, after Trump announced his own absence from the annual event bringing together global economic leaders. However, an anonymous source now reports that Vance also will not attend.

The Trump administration stands firm in its accusations against South Africa, despite denials from President Cyril Ramaphosa. The contentious stance includes threats to expel South Africa from the G20 due to alleged racial discrimination, a narrative South Africa strongly refutes. Trump's stance has also influenced broader diplomatic actions, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio's boycott of a related G20 meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)