Left Menu

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee after criticism for urging broadcasters to drop Jimmy Kimmel's ABC show. This follows his remarks likened to mob threats by Senator Ted Cruz. Carr's actions raise concerns over media bias and conservatism's future impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 06:16 IST
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on December 17, after coming under fire for pressuring broadcasters to cease airing Jimmy Kimmel's show. This move drew bipartisan criticism due to the perceived threat it posed to media freedom.

The controversy began after Kimmel made remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which led Carr to urge local broadcasters to drop the show. Senator Ted Cruz likened Carr's threats to a scene from 'Goodfellas,' suggesting it resembled coercive tactics.

Democrats are also set to question Carr on the FCC's influence over broadcasters. Previous concerns include the merger conditions between CBS and Skydance Media and complaints about program bias. The hearing highlights growing tensions over media regulation and partisan influences.

TRENDING

1
Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

 Global
2
Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

 Global
3
Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Ruling Ensures Full SNAP Benefits Amid Government Shutdown

 United States
4
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025