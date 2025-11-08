FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Faces Senate Scrutiny Over Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on December 17, after coming under fire for pressuring broadcasters to cease airing Jimmy Kimmel's show. This move drew bipartisan criticism due to the perceived threat it posed to media freedom.

The controversy began after Kimmel made remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which led Carr to urge local broadcasters to drop the show. Senator Ted Cruz likened Carr's threats to a scene from 'Goodfellas,' suggesting it resembled coercive tactics.

Democrats are also set to question Carr on the FCC's influence over broadcasters. Previous concerns include the merger conditions between CBS and Skydance Media and complaints about program bias. The hearing highlights growing tensions over media regulation and partisan influences.