Peru Denies Safe Passage to Former PM Amid Diplomatic Tensions with Mexico
Peru's government has refused safe passage for former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who is seeking asylum in Mexico. Chavez is facing conspiracy charges but denies the allegations. The diplomatic tension highlights Peru’s criticisms of Mexico's asylum practices under the 1954 Caracas Convention.
The Peruvian government announced on Friday its decision to deny safe passage to former Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, who has been granted asylum status by Mexico. This move effectively stops Chavez from leaving Peru for Mexico as the diplomatic rift between the two nations deepens.
Chavez is facing allegations of conspiracy in connection with former President Pedro Castillo's 2022 attempt to dissolve Congress, which could lead to a 25-year prison sentence. Despite the serious charges brought against her, Chavez denies any wrongdoing, a stance that has not swayed the Peruvian authorities.
Peru's foreign ministry criticized Mexico's decision, asserting that the concept of asylum has been misused to shield individuals prosecuted for common crimes as opposed to those facing legitimate political persecution. The ministry plans to advocate at the Organization of American States for changes to the treaty to correct this issue.
