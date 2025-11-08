Justice Department Rekindles Investigation into Trump's Russia Probe Grievances

The Justice Department is launching a renewed investigation into President Donald Trump's grievances concerning the 2016 election interference inquiry. Subpoenas issued from the Southern District of Florida seek documents related to the Obama administration's January 2017 intelligence assessment, which outlined a covert Russian campaign to aid Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.

The scope of the new investigation, including potential criminal charges, remains unclear. However, it reflects Trump's dedication to contesting the investigation that shadowed him throughout his presidency's initial term. Notable subpoena recipients include former CIA Director John Brennan and FBI figures involved in initial investigations.

Trump's opposition partly stems from the classified inclusion of the 'Steele dossier,' which he contends discredits the Russia investigation. The Justice Department's continuous scrutiny aligns with previous probes into Trump's political adversaries, as debates over the investigation's integrity persist amid bipartisan congressional reviews and Robert Mueller's criminal investigation affirming Russian interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)