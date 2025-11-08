NCP Faces Internal Rift Over Show Cause Notice
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) issued a show cause notice to spokesperson Rupali Thombare after she criticized the Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson, Rupali Chakankar. Thombare's comments were deemed a violation of party discipline. She has seven days to respond but expressed that it's too short to prepare a detailed reply.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has taken disciplinary action against its spokesperson, Rupali Thombare, for her remarks against Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. The party has served a show cause notice, alleging her comments breached party rules.
NCP's organisation general secretary, Sanjay Khodke, has demanded Thombare provide a response within seven days. The issue arose from Thombare's public criticism of Chakankar's statements related to a woman doctor's suicide in Phaltan, Satara, last month.
Responding on social media, Thombare indicated she needs more time to address what she claims is character assassination associated with the doctor's case and another incident involving a dowry death in Pune.
