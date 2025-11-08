TN Raj Bhavan denies delay in clearing Assembly Bills, says 81 per cent assented by Guv

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:22 IST
The Raj Bhavan has denied that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi caused a delay in giving his assent to the Bills passed by the State Assembly and said 81 per cent of the Bills have been assented to by the Governor.

Taking exception to certain ''unfounded and factually incorrect allegations'' made in public domain that Governor was delaying assent to the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and that his ''actions were against the interests of the people,'' the Raj Bhavan said the official records of Raj Bhavan showed of the total Bills received as on October 31, as much as 81 per cent were assented.

And 95 of these have been given the nod within three months. ''13 per cent of the Bills have been reserved for the consideration of the President (60 per cent of these Bills have been reserved on the recommendation of the State Government)," a release said on November 7.

Remaining Bills have been received in the last week of October 2025 and were under consideration, it added.

''These details would demonstrate the falsity of the claims made in social media and the public domain. Bills, returned to the Assembly and were passed again (by the Assembly) have been assented to. 10 Bills were withheld by the Governor, and the decision was conveyed to the Government,'' it said.

However, these Bills, when they were passed again by the Assembly and submitted, the Governor reserved them for the consideration of the President of India, since they were contrary to the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as framed under the Act of Parliament and hence considered beyond the remit of the State Legislature, the statement further said.

The Governor examined every Bill with due diligence to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. He always acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India and has been performing his constitutional duties with utmost sincerity, transparency, and commitment to the people of the State, without any political considerations and with complete fairness, diligence, and respect for democratic processes, being duty-bound under the Constitution to ensure that all legislation conforms to the Constitution, it said.

''The Governor holds the highest respect and regard for the people of Tamil Nadu and has been supporting spiritual, cultural and linguistic initiatives that highlight Tamil heritage, art, and literature, reinforcing his deep respect for Tamil culture and continues to work for their welfare within the framework of the Constitution of India,'' the Raj Bhavan, said.

