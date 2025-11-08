Russia launches 450 drones, 45 missiles on Ukraine's energy sector, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:53 IST
Russia launched 450 drones and 45 missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine on Saturday targeting the energy sector and other infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy reiterated his call on Kyiv's allies to introduce stronger sanctions against the Russian energy sector.
