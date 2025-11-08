Left Menu

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:18 IST
Rahul, Tejashwi hell-bent on making Bihar's Seemanchal region 'den' of infiltrators: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were ''hell-bent'' on making Bihar's Seemanchal region a ''den'' of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Purnea and Katihar, Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House.

''Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,'' he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.

''Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,'' he added.

Attacking the Mahagathbandhan, Shah said RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were worried about their sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, while asserting that no seats were vacant for them either in Bihar or Delhi.

Hitting out at the RJD, he said, ''I agree with Tejashwi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't do in 'seven births' what Lalu did... He can't indulge in multiple scams.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

