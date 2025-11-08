Migrant workers, youth real X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that migrant workers and the youth are the real ''X factor'' of the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar, and not the women.

Speaking to reporters in Supaul, the former poll strategist claimed the youth and migrant workers are determined to vote for change.

''Migrant workers are coming back home in large numbers to vote along with their families. Migrant workers used to vote for the NDA in the past because they had no alternative,'' he said, claiming that this time, they were voting for his party.

''The PM earlier used to get votes of migrant workers and people in general by spreading fear of RJD's 'jungle raj'. However, he is unable to get a sense of the current ground situation. People who apprehended the resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar can see an alternative this election in Jan Suraaj,'' he added.

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls.

''Ask any person on the street, nobody's name was deleted from the electoral rolls in the seats that went to the polls in the first phase,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)