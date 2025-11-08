BVA, Sena (UBT) workers from Palghar join BJP

Several hundred Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers from Vasai and Boisar areas in Palghar joined the BJP at an event held at the ruling party's Mumbai headquarters on Saturday.

The event was attended by state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit.

Both Chavan and Pandit said the entry of these grassroots leaders will further strengthen BJP's organization and presence in Vasai-Virar.

Polls to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation are likely to be held within the next two-three months.

