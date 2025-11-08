Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh to campaign for NDA in Bihar

TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh will campaign for NDA candidates in Bihar on November 9.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly completed the first phase of its election on November 6, while the second phase is scheduled on November 11.

According to a schedule shared by the TDP, Lokesh will canvas for the NDA coalition in Patna.

''Lokesh will proceed to Patna. He will take part in election campaigning in Patna on behalf of the NDA,'' said a release from the TDP on Saturday.

The TDP general secretary will tour Bihar and hold two meetings on Saturday.

On November 9, at 10 am, Lokesh will address a press conference in Patna in support of NDA, the release said.

