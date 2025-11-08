The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday, in what the opposition has described as an ''unusually delayed'' and truncated session. **** DEL5 JK-INFILTRATION (8:56 AM) **** Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK's Kupwara Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. **** CAL54 BH-POLLS-LD PRIYANKA (4.29 PM) **** Cong fighting same battle against 'Modi empire' that Mahatma Gandhi fought against British: Priyanka Katihar/Bhagalpur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday claimed that her party was now fighting the same battle against the ''Modi empire'' that Mahatma Gandhi once fought against the British imperialists. **** CAL53 BH-POLLS-LD RAJNATH (4.07 PM) **** If he's really concerned, Rahul should have appointed SC, ST or minority person as LoP: Rajnath Sasaram/Bhabua: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should have made someone from the SC, ST or minority communities the leader of opposition of Lok Sabha if he is really concerned about them. **** DEL8 CLIMATE-COP30-INDIA (9:05 AM) **** India joins Brazil-led forest fund as observer, calls for stronger ambition 10 yrs after Paris pact New Delhi: India has said global climate ambition remains inadequate even a decade after the Paris Agreement, as it joined Brazil's new global fund for tropical forests as an observer and called for developed nations to accelerate emission cuts and deliver promised climate finance. **** CAL50 BH-POLLS-2NDLD SHAH (3.40 PM) **** Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah Purnea (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that his 'dukaan' (shop) will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the assembly polls and the NDA would form the government after securing over 160 seats. **** CAL52 AS-SITHARAMAN-LD UNIVERSITY (3.50 PM) **** Centre invested Rs 21,000 cr in Northeast's edu sector in 11 years: Sitharaman Gohpur (Assam): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday claimed that the central government has invested Rs 21,000 crore in the education sector in the Northeast in the last 11 years. **** MDS18 KA-LD SIDDARAMAIAH (5.08 PM) **** CM Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM Modi destroyed independent agencies Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he ''destroyed all constitutional and independent institutions in the country'' and made them, including the Election Commission, subordinate to the central government. **** LEGAL LGD5 SC-ACCIDENT-COGNISANCE (5.19 PM) **** SC takes suo motu cognisance of accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi which left at least 15 people dead after a mini van carrying devotees slammed into a stationary truck. **** FOREIGN FGN32 WORLD-MISSIONS-VANDE MATARAM (3.09 PM) **** Indian missions worldwide mark 150 years of Vande Mataram with mass recitations, cultural events Washington/Ottawa: Indian diplomatic missions across the globe commemorated 150 years of the country's national song 'Vande Mataram' with mass renditions, cultural performances and community gatherings, reaffirming the spirit of unity and national pride among the diaspora. **** FGN15 US-TRUMP-G20-LD BOYCOTT (8.34 AM) **** Trump says no US government official will attend G20 Summit in South Africa New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump said it is a "total disgrace" that the G20 will be held in South Africa later this month, announcing that no American official will attend the Summit as long as ''human rights abuses'' against the ethnic minority group of Afrikaners continue in the country. ****

