Modi lauds BJP's win in UT elections

I laud our hardworking Karyakartas for their effort at the grassroots, he said.In the district panchayat of Daman, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats and secured 14 out of 15 seats in the municipal council. All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the BJP's victory in the local elections in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu indicates the Union Territory's strong connection with the party's development agenda.

''Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu for blessing BJP with phenomenal support in the Sarpanch, District Panchayat and Councillor elections held across the UT,'' Modi said in a post on X after the BJP swept the local elections.

''This indicates the UT's strong connect with our Party's development agenda. I laud our hardworking Karyakartas for their effort at the grassroots,'' he said.

In the district panchayat of Daman, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats and secured 14 out of 15 seats in the municipal council. Of the 16 sarpanch seats, 15 went in the BJP's kitty.

In Diu, the BJP won all eight seats of the district panchayat. The party won 24 out of 26 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli panchayat. All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.

