Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces pension hike for statehood activists

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 08:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces pension hike for statehood activists
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an increase in the pension for activists who fought for the creation of the state. He also said there were plans to name key infrastructure facilities after those who lost their lives during the movement.

The announcement was made at a programme held here on Saturday, a day before the state's 25th Foundation Day. The chief minister said pension for statehood activists who spent at least seven days in jail or were injured during the movement will be increased from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 7,000 per month.

Dhami also announced a hike in the pension for other activists from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

In addition, he said the pension for activists who were injured or completely disabled during the agitation will be raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, and they will be provided with a medical attendant for their care.

The chief minister further said that the pension for the dependents of activists killed during the movement will be increased from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

The state is celebrating its silver jubilee on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events

 India
2
Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

Bangladesh police stages drill amid fears of unrest in capital: Reports

 Bangladesh
3
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries

 India
4
SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025