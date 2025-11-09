Left Menu

RSS is recognised as body of individuals, Bhagwat tells critics

If we were not there, whom did they ban the RSS chief asked.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:32 IST
RSS is recognised as body of individuals, Bhagwat tells critics
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled remark against the Congress leaders criticising RSS for operating without registration, the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said his organisation is recognised as a body of individuals.

''RSS was established in 1925, so do you expect us to have registered with the British government?'' Bhagwat asked while replying to a question during an in-house question and answer session organised by the RSS.

He added that after the independence, Government of India did not make registration compulsory.

''We are categorised as body of individuals, and we are a recognised organisation,'' Bhagwat explained.

According to him, Income Tax department and courts have termed RSS as a body of individuals and the organisation was exempted from income tax. ''We were banned thrice. So government has recognised us. If we were not there, whom did they ban?'' the RSS chief asked. Bhagwat added there are many things, which are not registered. ''Even Hindu Dharma is not registered,'' he remarked.

On the issue of RSS respecting only the saffron flags and not recognising the Indian tri-colour, Bhagwat said while saffron is treated as a Guru in RSS it has high respect for the Indian tri-colour.

''We always respect, offer tribute and protect our tricolour,'' the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat's remarks came as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge recently said RSS should be banned.

His son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge demanded ban on RSS activities in government institutions and public places. He even questioned the registration number of RSS and their source of funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
2
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
3
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
4
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025