Russia's Lavrov says he is read to meet Rubio, RIA reports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was ready to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that such communication was important.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication. It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)