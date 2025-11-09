I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap on Sunday claimed that he has been ''under threat'' and his enemies might get him ''killed''.

Yadav, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the ongoing Bihar assembly polls. Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, ''My security has been increased...I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy''. He, however, did not divulge the identities of his enemies.

Yadav also congratulated his younger brother Tejashwi on his birthday and said, ''My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further''.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

He, however, deleted the social media post later with a claim that his page was ''hacked''. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his ''irresponsible behaviour''.

A few days later, after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a ''conspiracy'' to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother. He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

