Naqvi slams oppn for attacking SIR, says neither citizenship nor voting rights of Muslims in danger

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday slammed opposition parties for giving a communal colour to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that neither the citizenship nor the voting rights of any Muslim is in danger.

During an awareness programme organised at Koyla gram panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on SIR, the former minority affairs minister claimed that some pseudo-secularists, under the guise of a well-planned political conspiracy, want to marginalise Muslims politically by launching communal attacks on every constitutional reform, so that they can sow seeds of insecurity and reap a harvest of votes.

Naqvi said these political parties, which get Muslim votes in bulk, did not empower the minority community socially, educationally, economically, or politically.

Those belonging to the ''defeated dynasty'' are conspiring to defame a vibrant democracy through violent anarchy, he said.

The deliberate design to defame the dominance of democracy through deception has been denounced by people, he added.

Naqvi urged people to remain cautious of ''political pollution being spread by the sinister syndicate'' which is trying to create illusionary fear and fallacy over SIR of voters' list.

Security of eligible voters and scrutiny of ineligible voters is a continuous process of the electoral system of a decisive democracy, he said.

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi said that the ''hydrogen bomb'' of the ''liar lobby'' has proved to be a ''bubble'' as their ploy to defame constitutional democracy has been exposed.

These people are cunningly trying to make democracy a hostage of the dynasty, he said.

''The worn-out script of vote theft has also failed to save the mission of power-hungry sultans and the loudmouths of the dynasty are proving to be a liability,'' he said.

Naqvi said that amid the allegations of vote theft, the bumper voter turnout in Bihar has proved that the hype created by the opposition was completely defeated at the hustings.

''The criminal anarchy aimed at discouraging people from voting has failed. The bumper voter turnout is a message of a bumper victory of democracy,'' he asserted.

The Bihar polls are being held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- and results will be announced on November 14. A voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest in the state's history, was recorded in the first phase.

Taking a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Naqvi said alliances succeed through political understanding, not feudal whims.

''Those power-hungry sultans of feudal politics must understand that a government is formed and run not by feudal arrogance but by a mission of good governance. Power is not a birthright but a gift of people's mandate, which cannot be made dependent or subservient to any feudal politics or family legacy,'' he said.

Naqvi said the continuous rhetoric of the ''arrogant family'' has turned the Congress into a laughing stock.

The Muslim community must introspect on their ''fashion to defeat the BJP'', otherwise the pseudo-secular syndicate will continue to exploit their aversion to the party for its political gain, he said.

