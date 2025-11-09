Left Menu

‘Non-serious’ Rahul Gandhi enjoying jungle safari in MP amid Bihar polls: BJP

Rahul Gandhi says the Election Commission is not impartial, but in reality, he does not take politics seriously, MP minister Vishvas Sarang told the media at the state BJP headquarters here.Gandhi, who arrived in Pachmarhi in MP to address a training camp for district Congress presidents, visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve in the morning.

The BJP on Sunday called Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a "non-serious" politician, saying he is enjoying jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh while elections are underway in Bihar. "Rahul Gandhi says the Election Commission is not impartial, but in reality, he does not take politics seriously," MP minister Vishvas Sarang told the media at the state BJP headquarters here.

Gandhi, who arrived in Pachmarhi in MP to address a training camp for district Congress presidents, visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve in the morning. Addressing the media, he alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

Sarang claimed that Gandhi goes on foreign trips or jungle safaris whenever the political atmosphere heats up, and then blames constitutional bodies to ''hide his failures''. The Congress leader's conduct is "superficial", he said. The second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections for 122 seats is scheduled on November 11, and campaigning ended on Sunday evening. Votes will be counted on November 14.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, the MP minister for sports and youth affairs claimed that votes were stolen in the Youth Congress election in MP to ''defeat a farmer's son, Abhishek Parmar''.

He said Parmar was replaced by senior Congress leader Lakhan Ghanghoria's son Yash Ghanghoria, who was recently appointed the president of the MP Youth Congress. The BJP leader also alleged that "party workers were made to pay Rs 8 crore during the Youth Congress election process, while 8.5 lakh votes were rejected".

Referring to the Congress' Pachmarhi training event, Sarang accused it of copying the BJP. "Even for copying, one needs intelligence," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

