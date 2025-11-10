Tamil Nadu people must teach a fitting lesson to AIADMK for its support to SIR, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam on Monday lashed out at the AIADMK for its support to the SIR exercise and urged the people to teach it a fitting lesson. A day ahead of the protest to be staged by the DMK-led Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance against the SIR, the Marxist party leader said it was not surprising that the AIADMK, which supported the ''CAA-NRC that takes away citizenship,'' was now backing the SIR of electoral rolls. An ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, the Communist party in a statement alleged that the AIADMK, which took a flawed stand on issues such as the CAA-NRC, continues to take a flawed stance on all key issues and hence, the people of Tamil Nadu must teach them a fitting lesson.

Shanmugam urged the people to take part in large numbers in protests to be staged on November 11 against the SIR.

