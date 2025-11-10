RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

Amid fierce electioneering in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti has voiced strong optimism about a Mahagathbandhan victory in the state's legislative assembly elections.

Bharti openly criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for its ambitious forecast of more than 200 seats, drawing parallels with its unfulfilled national election predictions.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed Nitish Kumar's status as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, as voting progresses into its second phase.

