RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti expressed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan government forming in Bihar, countering BJP's high seat predictions. Bharti urged voters to turn out for the impending polls, as the BJP asserts Nitish Kumar as Chief Ministerial candidate amid the ongoing electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:34 IST
RJD MP Misa Bharti (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid fierce electioneering in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti has voiced strong optimism about a Mahagathbandhan victory in the state's legislative assembly elections.

Bharti openly criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for its ambitious forecast of more than 200 seats, drawing parallels with its unfulfilled national election predictions.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed Nitish Kumar's status as the NDA's chief ministerial candidate, as voting progresses into its second phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

