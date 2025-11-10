Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP on 'Infiltrators' Issue, Vows to Challenge in Parliament

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led central government for its stance on 'infiltrators', accusing it of hypocrisy. Yadav plans to raise this issue in the Lok Sabha during the winter session. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, vow to expel infiltrators from Bihar in the upcoming years.

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP-led Central government over its recurring alarm on 'infiltrators'. At a press briefing, Yadav questioned the ruling party's onus in addressing the matter since it has ruled for over a decade at the Centre.

Yadav announced his intent to spotlight this issue during the upcoming Lok Sabha session, scheduled from December 1 to 19. He challenged the BJP's narrative, asserting that continuous governance in Delhi implicates them in the alleged issue of infiltration, querying the origins of these individuals over the last eleven years.

The discourse on infiltrators has been a pivotal theme among BJP leaders, particularly during the Bihar elections. On November 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of trying to safeguard infiltrators, committing the BJP-NDA alliance to expel them and dismantle illegal operations in five years, thus enhancing security and economic opportunities for locals.

