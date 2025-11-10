Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP on 'Infiltrators' Issue, Vows to Challenge in Parliament

In a scathing critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP-led Central government over its recurring alarm on 'infiltrators'. At a press briefing, Yadav questioned the ruling party's onus in addressing the matter since it has ruled for over a decade at the Centre.

Yadav announced his intent to spotlight this issue during the upcoming Lok Sabha session, scheduled from December 1 to 19. He challenged the BJP's narrative, asserting that continuous governance in Delhi implicates them in the alleged issue of infiltration, querying the origins of these individuals over the last eleven years.

The discourse on infiltrators has been a pivotal theme among BJP leaders, particularly during the Bihar elections. On November 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of trying to safeguard infiltrators, committing the BJP-NDA alliance to expel them and dismantle illegal operations in five years, thus enhancing security and economic opportunities for locals.

