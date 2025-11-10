High-Stakes Battle in Barari: A Quadrangular Contest Brewing in Bihar Elections

As the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections approaches, Barari constituency in Katihar district emerges as a battleground with high stakes. The incumbent JD(U) MLA Bijay Singh is attempting to retain his seat while facing strong challenges from Congress, AIMIM, and the new party, Jan Suraaj.

Bijay Singh, an influential leader from the Extreme Backward Class, will need to fend off rivals like Congress' Tauquir Alam, known for his political activism at JNU, and AIMIM's Md Matiur Rahman, who is backed by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj hopes to disrupt the traditional voting patterns.

The upcoming elections have revived discussions on the caste and community divide, alongside law and order issues. Recent violence in the region, including an attack on a BJP leader, underscores the tensions simmering beneath the electoral fray. As November 11 polling day draws near, each party intensifies its campaign efforts to sway the electorate.

