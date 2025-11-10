Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

In a move designed to instill a sense of national pride, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that singing 'Vande Mataram' will become mandatory in schools and educational institutions across the state.

Speaking at an 'Ekta Yatra' event, Adityanath underscored the national song's historic role in India's independence while addressing political controversies surrounding its past modifications.

The announcement rekindles discussions about 'Vande Mataram's significance, with Adityanath challenging past Congress actions and advocating for unity and nationalism among citizens.