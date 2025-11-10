Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that singing 'Vande Mataram' will be compulsory in all educational institutions. He emphasized its role in evoking national pride amidst political debates on its significance and accusations against Congress for previous alterations to the song.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move designed to instill a sense of national pride, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that singing 'Vande Mataram' will become mandatory in schools and educational institutions across the state.
Speaking at an 'Ekta Yatra' event, Adityanath underscored the national song's historic role in India's independence while addressing political controversies surrounding its past modifications.
The announcement rekindles discussions about 'Vande Mataram's significance, with Adityanath challenging past Congress actions and advocating for unity and nationalism among citizens.
Singing of Vande Mataram to be made compulsory in all educational institutions of Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath.