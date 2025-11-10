Strategic Talks Set Stage for Maharashtra Local Polls
Discussions between former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan hint at potential seat-sharing between BJP and NCP for upcoming Maharashtra local body polls. Talks focused on Yeola constituency. Elections across Maharashtra's municipal bodies are set for December 2, with formal announcements anticipated soon.
In a strategic move ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, former NCP MP Sameer Bhujbal held significant discussions with state minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik. The conversation is seen as a part of ongoing talks between BJP and NCP, aiming at establishing a seat-sharing agreement.
The discussions were crucial, focusing primarily on the political dynamics within the Yeola constituency, and preparations for elections specifically to the Yeola Municipal Council, Nandgaon, and Manmad civic bodies. These elections are slated for December 2 across 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats.
Adding to the political choreography, BJP's Nashik district election in-charge Dr Rahul Aher met with Bhujbal earlier, discussing electoral strategies. With deliberations ongoing, a formal announcement is expected soon as both parties finalize their plans.
