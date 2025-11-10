Left Menu

Debate Challenge: AAP vs BJP on Goa's Law and Order

The Aam Aadmi Party has challenged the BJP in Goa to a debate on law and order following Arvind Kejriwal's allegations against the state's governance. The BJP responded dismissively, accusing the AAP of corruption and inefficiency. Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar criticized local law enforcement and highlighted ongoing criminal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:54 IST
The escalating political tension in Goa took a new turn as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a direct challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a public debate on law and order. AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, recently sparked controversy by labeling the state under BJP rule as 'lawless.'

The BJP's retort, conveyed via their official social media platform, dismissed Kejriwal's claims with a sharp response, accusing him of failing Delhi and undermining Punjab. They drew attention to issues like drug trafficking, street crime, corruption, and mafia activities in multiple regions.

Amit Palekar, president of AAP Goa, amplified these accusations in a press conference, challenging Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Damodar Naik to a debate. Palekar emphasized the alarming rate of crimes such as gang clashes and extortion, highlighting the inadequacies of the local police force.

