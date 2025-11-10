Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Transparency Amidst Bihar Polls

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader and political figure for the INDIA bloc, has openly criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for failing to release gender-specific voter data following the initial phase of Bihar's assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav alleged that under the current governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the commission is not functioning as it should, indicating potential political bias and interference.

He further questioned the rationale behind deploying security personnel from BJP-governed states, asserting that the people of Bihar would resist external control. In his critique of Modi's campaign tactics, Yadav underscored the omission of pressing local issues like unemployment and migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)