Sarkozy Seeks Freedom: Appeal in Libya Campaign Fund Case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is appealing his five-year jail sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. The court is deliberating if he should be freed under strict supervision. Sarkozy maintains innocence and faces several ongoing legal challenges, including a recent corruption conviction.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared before a Paris court, requesting release from his five-year jail term connected to campaign funding from Libya. The court is deliberating, with a decision expected at 1:30 p.m.

Despite being convicted of criminal conspiracy, Sarkozy was cleared of corruption charges. The court stated that the seriousness of the crime warranted immediate incarceration. Prosecutors recommended release under severe judicial supervision.

Sarkozy, participating via video link, insisted on his innocence and commitment to judicial requirements. His legal challenges include past corruption and campaign finance convictions, with new investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

