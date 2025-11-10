Sarkozy Seeks Freedom: Appeal in Libya Campaign Fund Case
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is appealing his five-year jail sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. The court is deliberating if he should be freed under strict supervision. Sarkozy maintains innocence and faces several ongoing legal challenges, including a recent corruption conviction.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared before a Paris court, requesting release from his five-year jail term connected to campaign funding from Libya. The court is deliberating, with a decision expected at 1:30 p.m.
Despite being convicted of criminal conspiracy, Sarkozy was cleared of corruption charges. The court stated that the seriousness of the crime warranted immediate incarceration. Prosecutors recommended release under severe judicial supervision.
Sarkozy, participating via video link, insisted on his innocence and commitment to judicial requirements. His legal challenges include past corruption and campaign finance convictions, with new investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The High-Stakes Appeal: Death Penalty Pursuit for Yasin Malik
High Court Upholds Conviction in Pallavi Purkayastha's Murder Case
Mumbai: A Rising Data Centre Hub with Global Market Appeal
Delhi High Court to Hear Yasin Malik's Death Penalty Appeal in January
Sarkozy's request to be freed from jail pending appeal to be heard in Paris