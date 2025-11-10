Mahagathbandhan Vows a New Dawn for Bihar

In a decisive moment before the last phase of Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress Party on Monday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is set for victory. With a comprehensive roadmap in place, they promise transformational policies targeting economic upliftment and social justice for all.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized liberation from decades of misgovernance, vowing to end migration and brighten the future of Bihar's youth. Their plans include increased reservations, economic support for weaker sections, pension schemes, and facilities for farmers and women.

Congress's communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, criticized the NDA for relying on derogatory rhetoric instead of offering tangible progress. The Mahagathbandhan, he stated, is committed to delivering their extensive list of 20 guarantees, including government jobs and enhanced welfare schemes for Bihar's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)