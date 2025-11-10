Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan Vows a New Dawn for Bihar

On the eve of the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Congress claims a guaranteed win for the Mahagathbandhan, pledging transformative policies. The alliance offers economic upliftment, social justice, and development, while accusing NDA of false promises and derogatory language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:35 IST
  • India

In a decisive moment before the last phase of Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress Party on Monday asserted that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is set for victory. With a comprehensive roadmap in place, they promise transformational policies targeting economic upliftment and social justice for all.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized liberation from decades of misgovernance, vowing to end migration and brighten the future of Bihar's youth. Their plans include increased reservations, economic support for weaker sections, pension schemes, and facilities for farmers and women.

Congress's communication in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, criticized the NDA for relying on derogatory rhetoric instead of offering tangible progress. The Mahagathbandhan, he stated, is committed to delivering their extensive list of 20 guarantees, including government jobs and enhanced welfare schemes for Bihar's populace.

