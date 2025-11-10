Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Expresses Confidence in Bihar's Shift from Caste-Politics

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, believes Biharis will prioritize societal progress over caste and religion in the assembly polls. Highlighting high voter turnout, he anticipates anti-incumbency influencing results. Kishor acknowledges the impact of government schemes on women voters while cautioning against predicting outcomes without scientific data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:09 IST
Prashant Kishor Expresses Confidence in Bihar's Shift from Caste-Politics
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Suraaj's founder Prashant Kishor remains optimistic that Bihar's voters will transcend caste and religion to support a foundation for a better society. Speaking ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls, Kishor referred to the historic voter turnout in phase one, indicating a potential shift in voting patterns.

Addressing concerns about the political environment, Kishor described Bihar's electoral scene as 'very messy.' He suggested that without scientific exit polls, predicting the election outcome remains speculative. Kishor remarked on the notable turnout, suggesting it reflects anti-incumbency sentiments rather than support for the current leadership.

Furthermore, Kishor noted an increase in women voter participation, potentially influenced by government initiatives like cash benefits and uniform distribution. However, he emphasized this might partly result from the 'denominator effect,' given women's lower voter registration rates compared to men. The prominent 65.08% voter turnout in the initial phase sets the stage for the remaining polls, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025