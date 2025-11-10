Prashant Kishor Expresses Confidence in Bihar's Shift from Caste-Politics

Jan Suraaj's founder Prashant Kishor remains optimistic that Bihar's voters will transcend caste and religion to support a foundation for a better society. Speaking ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls, Kishor referred to the historic voter turnout in phase one, indicating a potential shift in voting patterns.

Addressing concerns about the political environment, Kishor described Bihar's electoral scene as 'very messy.' He suggested that without scientific exit polls, predicting the election outcome remains speculative. Kishor remarked on the notable turnout, suggesting it reflects anti-incumbency sentiments rather than support for the current leadership.

Furthermore, Kishor noted an increase in women voter participation, potentially influenced by government initiatives like cash benefits and uniform distribution. However, he emphasized this might partly result from the 'denominator effect,' given women's lower voter registration rates compared to men. The prominent 65.08% voter turnout in the initial phase sets the stage for the remaining polls, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)