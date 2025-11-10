Sterling Stands Firm Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Sterling currency maintained its ground on Monday despite potential developments in the U.S. federal government. Traders are now eagerly anticipating key economic data this week, which could influence the Bank of England's decision-making process.

The Bank of England's latest meeting saw a close vote, highlighting the importance of upcoming data releases. This week's focus lies on employment figures and the third quarter's GDP estimate, crucial for assessing potential monetary policy shifts.

Market speculation leans towards a possible interest rate cut in December. Additionally, eyes are on the UK budget announcements by finance minister Rachel Reeves, with expectations of tax adjustments amid ongoing media speculation.

