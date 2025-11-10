Chirag Paswan Praises Nitish Kumar's Political Longevity Amidst Upcoming Bihar Elections
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his enduring political career, labeling him essential for the state. In a recent interview with ANI, Paswan expressed admiration for Kumar's ability to stay in power for two decades amidst shifting political landscapes, noting his absence of anti-incumbency sentiment.
Paswan emphasized the lack of anti-incumbency wave against Kumar, attributing it to successful welfare schemes and public sympathy for the CM's health. He remarked on the emotional connection people feel towards Kumar due to his age, likening it to the respect shown to elders in a family.
Highlighting election dynamics, Paswan contrasted Kumar's dynamic campaign efforts with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's approach, questioning Yadav's readiness. He also pointed out his positive relations with Kumar, marked by a personal visit during Chhath festivities. The upcoming assembly polls, particularly in north Bihar, present a significant challenge for the NDA, with key ministers' positions at stake.
