Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

The BBC's director-general and head of news have stepped down amid a barrage of claims regarding the broadcaster's editorial bias. Accusations include manipulative editing in a speech by former U.S. President Donald Trump and skewed reporting on the Israel–Hamas conflict.

A memo from Michael Prescott, a former standards adviser, revealed significant shortcomings. It pointed out bias in a BBC Panorama episode aimed at Trump, where it allegedly spliced two parts of a speech, misrepresenting his comments related to the Capitol riot.

Prescott's report further criticized BBC's inconsistent coverage of Israel–Hamas, alleging Arabic services presented a skewed narrative. Additionally, issues on transgender coverage, immigration alerts, and racial reports were flagged for lacking balance, leading to public discourse on the broadcaster's impartiality.

