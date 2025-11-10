Sergio Gor: New Era for US-India Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump is set to oversee the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the United States Ambassador to India. This event, expected to take place in the Oval Office, highlights the administration's commitment to strengthening US-India relations.

The Senate confirmed Gor's appointment in October, emphasizing the importance of the bilateral ties between the two nations. Previously, Trump had promoted Gor, a longtime trusted aide and the Director of Presidential Personnel, to take on this significant diplomatic role.

Gor has highlighted the importance of the US-India partnership, viewing it as vital for regional stability and global economic dynamics. His mission will include bolstering trade ties and reducing China's influence, aiming for a collaborative future that benefits both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)