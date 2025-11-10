Taiwan's Chip Industry: Anchoring Global Prosperity and Defence
Taiwan's chip industry is crucial for the global economy and strengthens Taiwan's defense, as stated by former President Tsai Ing-wen. During the Berlin Freedom Conference, Tsai highlighted the role of semiconductors in today's technology-driven age and the importance of defence resilience amid external threats.
- Country:
- Germany
Taiwan's chip industry stands as a cornerstone of the global economy, bolstering the nation's defense capabilities in the face of potential threats, former President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized at the Berlin Freedom Conference on Monday. Dominance in the high-tech sector, particularly semiconductors, has made Taiwan an essential player on the world stage.
Addressing the need for fortified defense and societal resilience, Tsai expressed Taiwan's readiness to share its semiconductor technology experience. Furthermore, she reiterated Taiwan's commitment to contributing significantly to global security, underscoring the importance of international partnerships and support systems.
Despite China's claims and diplomatic pressures, Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic ties with only the Vatican in Europe. Yet, European nations, including Britain, France, Lithuania, and Poland, continue to host visits from senior Taiwanese officials, ignoring Beijing's complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Accelerates Biotechnology Leadership with BRIC Milestones and EIR Launch
Can AI Be Controlled? The Judiciary's Battle with Technology
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit
Senator Warren Challenges Defense Industry's Right-to-Repair Obstruction
Saudi-Israel Normalization Talks: Diplomatic Dance with Defense Overtones