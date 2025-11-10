Left Menu

Eknath Shinde's Vision: Paving the Way for Uninterrupted Development

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde highlights his achievements in removing obstacles to development during his tenure as chief minister. He urges local support in a rally amid BJP expansion efforts, emphasizing Shiv Sena’s commitment to addressing injustice and promoting progress, notably through initiatives like the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, reiterated his dedication to removing barriers to development, recalling his past tenure as chief minister. Shinde's remarks came during a rally in Thane amid BJP's strategic expansion efforts in the region.

With Ganesh Naik appointed as the election in-charge for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane, Shinde called on Shiv Sena members to confront any injustice from governmental bodies. He emphasized the party's determination to address public grievances and maintain community trust.

Shinde boasted of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's commitment to development and mentioned welfare initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin scheme for women. Criticizing opposition parties, he stressed Shiv Sena's adherence to promises made, while new members from various regions joined the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

