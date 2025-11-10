Left Menu

Sarkozy Freed: A Stunning Downfall and Awaiting Appeal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from prison while he appeals his conviction for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, was previously sentenced for the 'extraordinary seriousness' of his crime but claims innocence.

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France, was released from prison on Monday after a court ruled that he could be freed while appealing his conviction in a campaign finance case. Sarkozy previously served as president between 2007 and 2012 and maintains his innocence.

The court decided against considering him a flight risk, allowing him to return home. However, his release comes with strict restrictions, including a prohibition on leaving France and communicating with justice ministry personnel.

In a post celebrating his father's release, Sarkozy's son, Louis, underscored the family's relief. Meanwhile, Sarkozy, who attended the hearing remotely, spoke about the challenges of imprisonment and reiterated his commitment to fight for the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

